Arrest in Scranton Bank Robbery

SCRANTON — Police say they’ve arrested the man who held up a Wells Fargo bank branch in Scranton Friday.

Police say they picked up Scott Michael, 48, of Scranton, at his apartment on Cedar Avenue Saturday afternoon.

According to the police report, detectives were able to catch the Michael based on information they had when he was arrested on heroin possession charges Tuesday.

Michael is locked up in the Lackawanna County jail.