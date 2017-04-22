40th Year for Cherry Blossom Festival in Wilkes-Barre

Posted 7:15 pm, April 22, 2017, by

WILKES-BARRE -- Despite the cold and rain, there was a good crowd strolling under the trees in Wilkes-Barre.

The 40th annual Cherry Blossom Festival was held in Kirby Park on Saturday.

In addition to admiring the trees, people also enjoyed fried food.

One man came all the way from Schuylkill County to meet new customers.

"I wanted to tap into this area a bit from Schuylkill County, expand into this area more, wanted to see what the market is like up here, so far so good. We may do more events in this area," said Slade Heller, Skook House of Jerky.

There was entertainment as well including a group of dance students performing for the crowd.

