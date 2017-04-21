West Scranton 8th Graders Win C-SPAN Video Contest

SCRANTON -- Three 8th graders at West Scranton Intermediate School were honored with a big accomplishment Friday.

Camdyn Lewis, Ava Decker, and Molly Dougherty won first place in the middle school division of the 2017 National C-SPAN StudentCam Video Contest. Representatives from C-SPAN were at the school this morning to present the $3,000 first prize check to the girls for their video entitled "US Gun Violence - A Complicated Puzzle."

The 8th graders plan to donate $1,500 of their prize money to the Sandy Hook Promise organization.

That group was formed after the massacre at an elementary school in Connecticut to teach people how to prevent gun-related deaths.

