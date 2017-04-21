× Warrant Issued for Suspected Nanticoke Computer Thief

NANTICOKE — Authorities believe they know who stole more than 60 laptops from a school in Luzerne County.

Nanticoke police are looking for Enrique Bacilio, 19, of Wilkes-Barre.

He’s been charged with breaking into Greater Nanticoke Area High School last June and making off with more than $30,000 worth of computers.

Anyone with information on Bacilio’s whereabouts or this burglary should contact police in Nanticoke at 570-735-2200.