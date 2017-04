Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON -- The annual Relay For Life is underway Friday night at the University of Scranton. More than 50 teams will be here until 5 a.m. Saturday in an effort to raise money to fight cancer.

Each team has at least one member walking or running the track all night long.

More than 5,000 communities across the us host relays like this one. Here in Scranton, the goal is to raise more than $38,000 for the American Cancer Society.