LUZERNE COUNTY -- A suspended state trooper -- accused of assaulting a child in Luzerne County -- has agreed to a plea deal.

Court papers say Corporal Patrick Finn allegedly got into bed with a 9-year-old child at a home in Mountain Top back in December.

The documents accuse Finn of touching the victim and saying he wanted to have sex with her.

As part of the deal, Finn will only plead guilty to a misdemeanor charge of corruption of minors.