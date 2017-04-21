× Shoppers to Get Relief from Bumpy Ride

DICKSON CITY — A fix is coming for drivers dealing with a bumpy ride along a heavily traveled road in Lackawanna County.

The Viewmont Mall which owns Viewmont Drive in Dickson City has told the police department that crews will be out next week milling and paving the road.

Work is scheduled to begin Tuesday at 9:30 p.m.

The entire project is expected to take five nights to complete.