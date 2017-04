× Robbery at Scranton Bank

SCRANTON — Police are looking for a robber who hit a bank in Scranton Friday morning.

It happened at the Wells Fargo Bank at the corner of Meadow Avenue and River Street around 9 a.m.

Investigators said a man in his 40s wearing a camouflage coat gave the teller a note demanding money. No weapon was shown.

Police think he may have gotten away in a silver Honda.