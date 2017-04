Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON -- At long last, there is an opening day set for Scranton's newest downtown movie theater.

The Iron Horse Movie Bistro along Lackawanna Avenue will open next Friday, April 28th. The original plan was to have the place open last spring, but construction delays pushed that back several times.

The former Marquee Cinemas will feature leather reclining chairs, restaurant style food and alcohol.

No word yet which films will be screened over opening weekend at the movie theater in Scranton.