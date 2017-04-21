Monroe County Gets Amped up for Earth Day
It’s an event that’s all about keeping the Poconos clean and green!
Various environmental organizations are teaming up to put on a hands-on, interactive event that “celebrates the success of conservation in Monroe County.”
Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey visited Northampton Community College near Tannersville for a closer look at Saturday’s free Earth Day activities.
QUICK FACTS:
- WHAT: Monroe County Earth Day
- WHEN: Saturday, April 22 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- WHERE: Northampton Community College, Monroe Campus — 2411 Rte 715, Tannersville.
41.035689 -75.325528