Monroe County Gets Amped up for Earth Day

Posted 3:50 am, April 21, 2017, by

It’s an event that’s all about keeping the Poconos clean and green!

Various environmental organizations are teaming up to put on a hands-on, interactive event that “celebrates the success of conservation in Monroe County.”

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey visited Northampton Community College near Tannersville for a closer look at Saturday’s free Earth Day activities.

QUICK FACTS:

  • WHAT: Monroe County Earth Day
  • WHEN: Saturday, April 22 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • WHERE: Northampton Community College, Monroe Campus — 2411 Rte 715, Tannersville.

For directions to the event, click here!

For a schedule of events, head here!

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s