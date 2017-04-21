× Monroe County Gets Amped up for Earth Day

It’s an event that’s all about keeping the Poconos clean and green!

Various environmental organizations are teaming up to put on a hands-on, interactive event that “celebrates the success of conservation in Monroe County.”

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey visited Northampton Community College near Tannersville for a closer look at Saturday’s free Earth Day activities.

QUICK FACTS:

WHAT: Monroe County Earth Day

WHEN: Saturday, April 22 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

WHERE: Northampton Community College, Monroe Campus — 2411 Rte 715, Tannersville.

For directions to the event, click here!

For a schedule of events, head here!