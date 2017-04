× Lottery Jackpot Winner Sold in Luzerne County

DALLAS TOWNSHIP — Someone hit the jackpot with a winning Cash 5 lottery ticket from a convenience store in Luzerne County

It was sold at the Turkey Hill along Memorial Highway near Dallas.

The ticket from Thursday’s drawing matched all five balls drawn — 1, 6, 18, 19, 42 — to win $600,000.

The Turkey Hill store will get a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.