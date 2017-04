Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON -- Signs have started going up on properties for sale in Scranton available through the Lackawanna Land Bank.

The Land Bank, which started about a year ago, makes it easier for people to buy blighted or vacant properties. One of those properties is here along the 900 block of Madison Avenue.

There are currently 123 properties in the city of Scranton, and about 20 are already in the process of being sold.