× In Your Neighborhood

Pet Parade!

Kiwanis Club of Mountain Top sponsors a Pet Parade! Bring your pets to Wright Twp. Municipal Park, Route 309, Mountain Top on Saturday, May 20 starting at 9 a.m. It’s free to join in the parade. There are prizes for pet-owner lookalike, best trick, and best costume with outdoor vendor fun. A discounted rabies & microchip clinic is available. All proceeds and donations benefit the new Wright Twp. Municipal Park recreation board’s Dog Park and Kiwanis Children Programs. Please come out and support out community! Rain or shine the pets don’t mind! It’s free to attend.

29th Annual Farm Animal Frolic

Annual Farm Animal Frolic is at the Quiet Valley Living Historical Farm with the opportunity to see and touch the new-born farm animals. It’s held two weekends: May 20-21 and May 27-28: on Saturdays from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. and Sundays noon – 4 p.m. Quiet Valley is located south of Stroudsburg off Route 209; just follow the signs. Price for admission is $8 per adult and $5 for children ages 3-12 years.