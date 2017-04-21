× In Your Neighborhood

Spring into Gardening

Penn State Master Gardeners sponsor their annual “Spring into Gardening” workshop. It’s held at Luzerne County Community College’s Educational Conference Center, 1333 S. Prospect Street, Nanticoke on Saturday, April 29 from 8:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Seating is limited. Please register to reserve your place by calling the Penn State Extension Luzerne County at 888-825-1701, or online at http://extension.psu.edu/spring-into-gardening/luzerne. Price per attendee is $39.

Kristy’s 5th Annual Thalassemia Anemia Care Fundraiser

Annual Thalassemia Anemia Care Fundraiser helps fight a rare genetic blood disorder. It’s held at the Forty Fort Recreation Complex on Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort on Sunday, April 30 starting at 11 a.m. The event includes live music, food, refreshments, dessert, face painting, a balloon artist, character appearances for kids, door prizes, and chance drawings. Tickets are available at the door for a donation of $20 per person, and children 12 years and under are admitted free when accompanied by an adult.