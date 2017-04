Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLIAMSPORT -- Friday night, hundreds gathered at Genetti's Hotel in downtown Williamsport for the second annual "Dance the Night Away With Hope" event.

Modeled after ABC's "Dancing with the Stars," some "stars" from Lycoming County danced with "hope clients" in a friendly competition.

Newswatch 16's Kristina Papa emceed Friday's event!

All proceeds benefit Hope Enterprises, which helps people with mental disabilities find employment opportunities in the community.