Graduation for New State Troopers

148th graduating class graduation ceremony. pic.twitter.com/L9LGDYq6Ze — PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) April 21, 2017

HARRISBURG — Dozens of new Pennsylvania State Troopers will soon be on duty across the state.

On Friday, 90 new state troopers graduated from the State Police Academy in Harrisburg.

The men and women represent the 148th graduating cadet class.

The graduates have been assigned to the following troops:

Troop B, Washington

Ty Bell of Washington County

Dustin Fidazzo of Washington County

Andrew Kobert of Washington County

Donald Marsh of Allegheny County

William McCord II of Allegheny County

Wyatt Tidholm, Fayette County

Troop C, Punxsutawney

Matthew Batzel of Wayne County

Michael D’Andrea of Fayette County

Derek Southern of Clearfield County

Troop D, Butler

Tanner Barnhart of Greene County

Nickolas Elliott of Butler County

David Endlich of Westmoreland County

Everett Lesko of Allegheny County

Timothy Martin of Beaver County

Montana Trombetta of Allegheny County

Travis Turkalj of Westmoreland County

David Wellington of Butler County

Troop E, Erie

Matthew Cirell of Allegheny County

Samuel Hubbard of Erie County

Kevin McKeen of Erie County

Kyle Spence of Chautauqua, NY

Troop F, Montoursville

Tyler Diggan of Northumberland County

Peter Dunchick of Schuylkill County

Benjamin Forney of Potter County

Duane Frederick of Schuylkill County

Cory Gates of Centre County

Robert Hendrickson, Jr. of Atlantic, NJ

Matthew Hill of Lycoming County

Creston Jenkins of Cambria County

Kurtis Killian of Schuylkill County

Cody Klinger of Schuylkill County

Joshua Knepp of Schuylkill County

Chad Kramer of Clinton County

Anthony Kruk of Dutchess, NY

Raven Matulevich of Centre County

Patrick Roman of Luzerne County

Christopher Sulitka of Luzerne County

Jesse Whitman of Potter County

Troop G, Hollidaysburg

Zackary Beers of Clearfield County

Josiah Fry of Clearfield County

Colton Kennedy of Armstrong County

Robert Smith of Centre County

Troop H, Harrisburg

Kelly Abati of Lehigh County

Robert Blystone of Indiana County

Logan Brouse of Union County

Marc Cutaiar of Lancaster county

David Dangel of Franklin County

Clay Forcey of York County

Trey Geyer of Clinton County

Aaron Hegyes of Fayette County

Andrew Hertzog of Lancaster County

Jeffrey Johns, Jr. of Westmoreland County

Jordan Lantzy of Blair County

Heather Lynch of Cumberland County

Joseph Martin of Fayete County

Joshua Messenger of Lebanon County

Robert Mikulak or Lackawanna County

Santino Napolitano of Allegheny County

Larry Reedy III of Schuylkill County

Salvatore Scavone of Huntingdon County

Nathan Shellenberger of York County

Katerina Stafford of Crawford County

Spencer Taylor of Franklin County

Abigail Teuscher of Hunterdon, NJ

Tyler Walker of Clinton County

Troop J, Lancaster

James Kozlik of Ocean, NJ

Emily Laufer of Chester County

Zachary McCornac of Northampton County

Mathew McGuire of Katunah, NY

James McKee of Chester County

Cody Montz of Schuylkill County

James Nolan V of Delaware County

David Pomroy III of Gloucester, NJ

Markus Schneiderhan of Berks County

Alexander Talmadge of Pike County

Richard Vose III of Montgomery County

Roman Zabolotnyy of Bucks County

Troop K, Philadelphia

Christopher Abbott of Montgomery County

Patrick McMillan of Montgomery County

Aaron Szwast of Luzerne County

Troop N, Hazleton

Kenneth Byers of Lackawanna County

Charles Inserra of Monroe County

Michael Kishbach of Luzerne County

Dario Korpita of Warren, NJ

Joseph Napolsky of Luzerne County

Michael Tracy of Luzerne County

Jason Zoshak of Columbia County

Troop P, Wyoming

Blade Bernosky of Berks County

Drew Godfrey of Luzerne County

Michael Murtha of Luzerne County