Graduation for New State Troopers

HARRISBURG — Dozens of new Pennsylvania State Troopers will soon be on duty across the state.
On Friday, 90 new state troopers graduated from the State Police Academy in Harrisburg.
The men and women represent the 148th graduating cadet class.
The graduates have been assigned to the following troops:
Troop B, Washington
Ty Bell of Washington County
Dustin Fidazzo of Washington County
Andrew Kobert of Washington County
Donald Marsh of Allegheny County
William McCord II of Allegheny County
Wyatt Tidholm, Fayette County
Troop C, Punxsutawney
Matthew Batzel of Wayne County
Michael D’Andrea of Fayette County
Derek Southern of Clearfield County
Troop D, Butler
Tanner Barnhart of Greene County
Nickolas Elliott of Butler County
David Endlich of Westmoreland County
Everett Lesko of Allegheny County
Timothy Martin of Beaver County
Montana Trombetta of Allegheny County
Travis Turkalj of Westmoreland County
David Wellington of Butler County
Troop E, Erie
Matthew Cirell of Allegheny County
Samuel Hubbard of Erie County
Kevin McKeen of Erie County
Kyle Spence of Chautauqua, NY
Troop F, Montoursville
Tyler Diggan of Northumberland County
Peter Dunchick of Schuylkill County
Benjamin Forney of Potter County
Duane Frederick of Schuylkill County
Cory Gates of Centre County
Robert Hendrickson, Jr. of Atlantic, NJ
Matthew Hill of Lycoming County
Creston Jenkins of Cambria County
Kurtis Killian of Schuylkill County
Cody Klinger of Schuylkill County
Joshua Knepp of Schuylkill County
Chad Kramer of Clinton County
Anthony Kruk of Dutchess, NY
Raven Matulevich of Centre County
Patrick Roman of Luzerne County
Christopher Sulitka of Luzerne County
Jesse Whitman of Potter County
Troop G, Hollidaysburg
Zackary Beers of Clearfield County
Josiah Fry of Clearfield County
Colton Kennedy of Armstrong County
Robert Smith of Centre County
Troop H, Harrisburg
Kelly Abati of Lehigh County
Robert Blystone of Indiana County
Logan Brouse of Union County
Marc Cutaiar of Lancaster county
David Dangel of Franklin County
Clay Forcey of York County
Trey Geyer of Clinton County
Aaron Hegyes of Fayette County
Andrew Hertzog of Lancaster County
Jeffrey Johns, Jr. of Westmoreland County
Jordan Lantzy of Blair County
Heather Lynch of Cumberland County
Joseph Martin of Fayete County
Joshua Messenger of Lebanon County
Robert Mikulak or Lackawanna County
Santino Napolitano of Allegheny County
Larry Reedy III of Schuylkill County
Salvatore Scavone of Huntingdon County
Nathan Shellenberger of York County
Katerina Stafford of Crawford County
Spencer Taylor of Franklin County
Abigail Teuscher of Hunterdon, NJ
Tyler Walker of Clinton County
Troop J, Lancaster
James Kozlik of Ocean, NJ
Emily Laufer of Chester County
Zachary McCornac of Northampton County
Mathew McGuire of Katunah, NY
James McKee of Chester County
Cody Montz of Schuylkill County
James Nolan V of Delaware County
David Pomroy III of Gloucester, NJ
Markus Schneiderhan of Berks County
Alexander Talmadge of Pike County
Richard Vose III of Montgomery County
Roman Zabolotnyy of Bucks County
Troop K, Philadelphia
Christopher Abbott of Montgomery County
Patrick McMillan of Montgomery County
Aaron Szwast of Luzerne County
Troop N, Hazleton
Kenneth Byers of Lackawanna County
Charles Inserra of Monroe County
Michael Kishbach of Luzerne County
Dario Korpita of Warren, NJ
Joseph Napolsky of Luzerne County
Michael Tracy of Luzerne County
Jason Zoshak of Columbia County
Troop P, Wyoming
Blade Bernosky of Berks County
Drew Godfrey of Luzerne County
Michael Murtha of Luzerne County