Friends and Family of Slain Trooper Testify

MILFORD — Family and friends of Corporal Bryon Dickson took the stand in Pike County court as the prosecution continues to seek the death penalty in the case against cop killer Eric Frein.

Several witnesses took the stand Friday morning during day two of the penalty phase.

One of those witnesses was Sgt. Derek Felsman, a close friend of Cpl. Dickson.

Sgt. Felsman was the one who personally cuffed Frein with Dickson’s handcuffs the night Frein was arrested in October 2014.

Felsman recalled the first time he met Dickson and how they became fast friends.

The two went on numerous training sessions together, even studied for months to become corporals.

Felsman protected the Dickson family during the 48-day manhunt and gave the eulogy at his funeral.

He told jurors the loss of Cpl. Dickson is, “monumental.”

Also on the stand was Dickson’s sister Stacy Hinkley.

She talked about the Dickson family, the life she and her two brothers, Bryon and Brandon, had.

Two other witnesses were a retired major from the state police and a woman Cpl. Dickson saved from overdosing on prescription pills.

Earlier this week, the jury found Eric Frein guilty on all counts including first-degree murder.

Soon they will decide if Frein should be sentenced to death for his crimes.