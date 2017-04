Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALEM TOWNSHIP -- A fire chased a man out of the shower in Luzerne County.

The place on Mingle Inn Road near Berwick burned just before 4 a.m. on Friday.

The chief says a man who lives there was in the shower when he noticed the room filling with smoke.

Authorities think those flames sparked in the basement.

Everyone got out safely.

Investigators are expected later to look into how that fire got its start here in Luzerne County.