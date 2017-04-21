The Blue Mountain baseball team share their thoughts on the new pitch count rules adopted by the PIAA this year. Instead of innings limits for pitchers, there is now a pitch-limit, capped at 200 pitches a week per pitcher.
Blue Mountain Baseball Team on New Pitch Count Rules
