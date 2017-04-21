Blue Mountain Baseball Team on New Pitch Count Rules

Posted 7:12 pm, April 21, 2017, by

The Blue Mountain baseball team share their thoughts on the new pitch count rules adopted by the PIAA this year. Instead of innings limits for pitchers, there is now a pitch-limit, capped at 200 pitches a week per pitcher.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

