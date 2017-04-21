Annual Tattoo Convention Expected To Draw Thousands To Scranton For Three-Day Event

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON -- Thousands of people are expected to flock to Scranton this weekend all to get a little or maybe a lot, of ink!

The 8th Annual Electric City Tattoo Convention is back at the Hilton Hotel and it gets bigger every year, much to the delight of downtown businesses.

The buzzing sound of ink needles filled the air at the Hilton Hotel as ballrooms were transformed into an artist’s den.

The 8th Annual Electric City Tattoo Convention is back in Scranton and with more than 160 tattoo artists from all over the country setting up shop, it’s expected to bring thousands to the city’s downtown for the three-day event.

“There’s so many great artists to choose from it’s hard to even pick one, you almost have to get tattooed up by multiple people while you’re here you don’t get a chance to do that all the time,” said Margo Brewer from Philadelphia.

The event has grown over the years in both in artists and attendees.

Organizer Woody Wodock from Electric City Tattoo says that’s due to support from the downtown businesses.

“A lot of the community helps us out to promote our convention. they put our posters up, they’re been putting stuff up on social media,” said Wodock. “Businesses downtown are starting to get that these people are coming into town, they’re willing to go to their places to eat.”

“They usually come in for lunch, beers when they’re done at the end when they wrap up it’s a good place to celebrate,” said Jeff Keating with Backyard Ale House.

A convention favorite seems to be Eden A Vegan Café, which is just blocks away from the Hilton on Adams Avenue.

“As a matter of fact, last year on the Saturday of the convention, it was actually our single biggest day in the history of Eden over nine years, better than parade day, which parade day’s great,” said Christian Pilosi, owner of Eden.

“It’s one of the two conventions that I work in this country, it’s one of the better ones I think,” said tattoo artist J Adams from Pittsburgh. “A big reason for me would be Eden, because there’s an actual vegan alternative to go get.”

First timers at the convention are excited to explore the Electric City.

“From Rhode Island all the way to Scranton,” said Brendan Cotter. “It’s our first time here so we’re excited to see what Scranton has to offer.”

To further promote downtown businesses, the convention has scheduled after parties at area bars when the event ends for the night.

Friday night folks are headed to the Backyard Ale House, Saturday night it's The Bog.

The convention ends Sunday.