From art classes for kids to creative cuisine, it’s the mix making up the second annual “Throop Arts + Food Festival” in Lackawanna County. Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey highlighted Saturday’s event that showcases more than 70 vendors with a big focus on local “mom & pop” shops along with area charities.

QUICK FACTS:

WHEN: Saturday, April 22

TIME: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

WHERE: Throop Civic Center, 500 Sanderson Street.

COST: Free admission

PARKING: available at the Throop Civic Center and the Throop Little League Field where shuttles will be busing people to and from the free event.

ART CLASS SIGNUP: To get involved in the free art classes, registration ahead of time is required. Click here to get involved.

For a map of the layout and vendors that are expected, head here!

For overall event info., click this link!