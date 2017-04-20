BREAKING: ERIC FREIN GUILTY ON ALL CHARGES

Throop Arts + Food Festival

From art classes for kids to creative cuisine, it’s the mix making up the second annual “Throop Arts + Food Festival” in Lackawanna County.   Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey highlighted Saturday’s event that showcases more than 70 vendors with a big focus on local “mom & pop” shops along with area charities.

 

QUICK FACTS:

WHEN:   Saturday, April 22

TIME:  11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

WHERE:   Throop Civic Center, 500 Sanderson Street.

COST:  Free admission

PARKING:  available at the Throop Civic Center and the Throop Little League Field where shuttles will be busing people to and from the free event.

ART CLASS SIGNUP:  To get involved in the free art classes, registration ahead of time is required.  Click here to get involved.

For a map of the layout and vendors that are expected, head here!  

For overall event info., click this link!

