Students Beautify Wilkes-Barre with Trees
WILKES-BARRE – Just in time for Earth Day, some students in Luzerne County spent the morning planting trees.
Six horticulture students from the Wilkes-Barre Area Career and Technical Center (Wilkes-Barre Area CTC) planted 24 Honey Locust trees in Coals Steet Park Thursday morning.
Freshmen to junior-year students planted bare-root trees, which are more cost-efficient and have a better chance of surviving.
Students spent about five or six hours studying material about these trees before they began planting them.
This is phase one of the project; more plantings are coming this fall with another variety of tree.
