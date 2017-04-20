Slashing Victim Recounts Story: Crime Watch Daily

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOSCOW -- A woman who survived an attempted murder is sharing her story.

Leslie Bacinelli lived through her ex-boyfriend slashing her throat in Lackawanna County two years ago. She shares her story Thursday afternoon on "Crime Watch Daily" airing on WNEP.

At the time of the attack in 2015, police say Leslie Bacinelli's thick scarf blunted her exboyfriend's knife attack and may have saved her life.

That ex-boyfriend Timothy McGoff is now serving a prison term of up to 51 years. He was sentenced last month in Lackawanna County court.

Back in November, a jury convicted him on charges including attempted murder.

It was January of 2015 when McGoff stole a car and chased Bacinelli and her current boyfriend Craig Hoover. He rammed into them and stabbed them both near Moscow.

On "Crime Watch Daily" Bacinelli talks about how she escaped an abusive relationship with McGoff and recounts McGoff's attack that nearly killed her.

"And I saw Tim standing in the middle of the roadway with a knife like this, like just this awful evil glare … and no emotion he just said, 'I'm going to … kill both of you and he grabbed me by my ponytail," she recalled. "And he yanked my head back and he grabbed me by my face. I believe with his left hand and he took his right hand and he put the knife in my mouth."

The report also shows what Timothy McGoff had in store for Bacinelli and her boyfriend if they had returned to their home in Moscow the night of the attack.

You can see the story on "Crime Watch Daily," Thursday at 3 p.m. on WNEP.