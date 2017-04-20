× Rally Fights for Sexual & Domestic Abuse Awareness, Aims to ‘Take Back the Night’

STROUDSBURG — An annual tradition across the country spread to Monroe County Thursday night, all in an effort to encourage survivors and bystanders to “take back the night.”

The “Take Back the Night” campaign — started in the 1970’s as an effort to raise awareness about sexual and domestic violence — held a rally at the the Monroe County Courthouse in Stroudsburg late Thursday evening.

The 27th annual event featured over a dozen marchers fighting for respect for all groups and genders, aiming to support survivors of sexual and domestic violence, as well as encouraging bystanders to speak up.

“Individuals are oftentimes very silent when it comes to having been victims of sexual assault or domestic violence,” said Andi McClanahan, a participant in the Stroudsburg event. “Being in an environment such as this — where we’re working to empower women — really helps them to understand that there’s a community of people around this area, and around the country, who are really there to support them, and provide them with the resources they need in order to help heal.”