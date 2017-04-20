× Police: Teen Driver in Deadly Wreck Did Not Have Valid License

HANOVER TOWNSHIP — The teenage driver involved in a deadly crash in Luzerne County could end up facing criminal charges.

The crash over the weekend killed a 16-year-old girl from Plymouth.

That deadly crash happened Saturday night in Hanover Township and police say the 17-year-old girl who was behind the wheel did not have a valid driver’s license.

It was on South Main Street just outside Wilkes-Barre where Jasmine Cardona, 16, of Plymouth, lost her life

She was one of several teenagers in an SUV that smashed into a utility pole late Saturday night.

Hanover township police say a 17-year-old girl from Wilkes-Barre was behind the wheel and did not have a valid driver’s license.

Cardona was thrown from the vehicle and later died at the hospital.

Other teenage girls in the vehicle needed medical treatment.

Two teenage boys were also in the car at the time of the crash. They left before rescue crews got here. However, police caught up with them days later and interviewed them, but police won’t comment on what the boys told them.

Hanover Township police say there’s no evidence at this point that alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.

Officers say criminal charges may be filed once they are finished with their investigation.