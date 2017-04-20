Penalty Phase in Eric Frein Trial

Posted 11:51 am, April 20, 2017, by

sketches by Marijo DePaola

MILFORD — The Eric Frein trial enters the penalty phase Thursday afternoon. The jury will be asked to decide if Frein should get the death penalty.

On Wednesday, that same jury found Frein guilty on all charges.

Opening statements for the penalty phase in the case against cop killer Eric Frein are scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m.

Both the prosecution and defense will once again go through opening statements and call witnesses to the stand.

Defense attorneys plan to call numerous family members of Frein, some of his friends from out of state, even experts that were hired to convince the jury Frein should not be put to death.

In this story

The prosecution says they will also call a slew of witnesses, however, it’s unclear who those witnesses might be.

The last time anyone was executed in Pennsylvania was in 1999 — Gary Heidnik, the man who killed several women in the basement of his home in Philadelphia.

In 2015, Governor Tom Wolf put a moratorium on the death penalty in the state, essentially stopping the process he claimed to be ineffective, unjust and expensive.

Once the jury gets the case, they will deliberate only on whether to impose the death penalty. If they can’t reach a unanimous decision, Frein will be sentenced to life in prison.

Related stories

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment