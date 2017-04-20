× Penalty Phase in Eric Frein Trial

MILFORD — The Eric Frein trial enters the penalty phase Thursday afternoon. The jury will be asked to decide if Frein should get the death penalty.

On Wednesday, that same jury found Frein guilty on all charges.

Opening statements for the penalty phase in the case against cop killer Eric Frein are scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m.

Both the prosecution and defense will once again go through opening statements and call witnesses to the stand.

Defense attorneys plan to call numerous family members of Frein, some of his friends from out of state, even experts that were hired to convince the jury Frein should not be put to death.

In this story The Trial of Eric Frein

The prosecution says they will also call a slew of witnesses, however, it’s unclear who those witnesses might be.

The last time anyone was executed in Pennsylvania was in 1999 — Gary Heidnik, the man who killed several women in the basement of his home in Philadelphia.

In 2015, Governor Tom Wolf put a moratorium on the death penalty in the state, essentially stopping the process he claimed to be ineffective, unjust and expensive.

Once the jury gets the case, they will deliberate only on whether to impose the death penalty. If they can’t reach a unanimous decision, Frein will be sentenced to life in prison.