INTERSTATE 81, LACKAWANNA COUNTY -- Interstate 81 Northbound is closed overnight Thursday until 6 a.m. Friday.

The closure is between the Clarks Summit and Waverly exit as part of the Edella Road Bridge Project, which runs over the interstate in South Abington Township.

PennDOT warns drivers of periodic lane closures on I-81 near Clarks Summit from Friday night through Saturday evening. There is currently a detour in place.