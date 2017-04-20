× Guilty Verdict in Child Overdose Death

SUNBURY — It’s been more than two years since a 9-year-old boy overdosed on a powerful painkiller.

Thursday afternoon, there was a verdict in the case against a man charged with the boy’s death.

A jury found Victor Hare, 61, of Point Township, guilty of involuntary manslaughter in the death of the young boy he was supposed to be watching.

Hare has been found guilty of all but two of eight charges against him.

Hare was found guilty of giving a fatal dose of oxycodone to a 9-year-old boy back in 2014.

He was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter and drug delivery resulting in death among other charges.

According to police, back in 2014, 9-year-old Korbin Rager was found unresponsive at Hare’s house. He was found with 12 times the therapeutic dose of the drug in his blood.

Court papers say Rager’s mother dropped the child and his older brother off at Hare’s home.

Hare was a family friend the young boys called him Uncle Butch.

Hare told police the boy overdosed on OxyContin pills. He gave the child CPR for 40 minutes before calling 911.

Hare says the boy was an alcoholic and abused drugs, but the boy’s family says they had no knowledge of these allegations.

He will be sentenced within 60 days in Northumberland County.