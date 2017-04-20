Boxing at Genetti’s in May

Posted 6:41 pm, April 20, 2017, by

On Friday, May 12, Boxing returns to Genetti's Manor in Dickson City.  Undefeated local boxers Jimmy Kelleher and Ryan Wilczak headline the card for a night of pro boxing.

