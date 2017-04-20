Bloomsburg Prepares For Block Party Weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLOOMSBURG -- It may be quiet now but this is a big weekend for Bloomsburg students, police and the university. With finals just two weeks away students are getting ready for the annual block party while university officials and police are looking to keep everyone in line.

The block party tradition goes back more than 20 years and it seems to grow every year.

"With the advent of social media and the Internet it made it easier for persons to invite other person to block party," said Bloomsburg Police Chief Roger Van Loan.

Officers will be working alongside state police to keep students and Bloomsburg residents safe. Bloomsburg university has added parking restrictions and put limits on guests at residence halls. The town also requires students to get permits for social gatherings of more than 150.

"Students have their futures on the line when it comes to their education and their prospects once they get out of schools and an arrest here could affect that for the rest of their lives," said Bloomsburg Police Chief Van Loan.

Police say 80% of the arrest that during block party weekend are out of Townes that why the university wants to offer an alternative for students.

The university is having a "springfest" on campus for students who don`t want to go to the block party .

"Hang out with some like-minded people who aren't into the party scene do zip lining rock wall even beyond that that they have inflatable games and free food... so I don't see why that would not be the number 1 choice," said Dan Earhart, a junior at Bloomsburg.

Block party weekend in Bloomsburg begins tomorrow afternoon and ends early Sunday morning.