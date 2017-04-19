BREAKING: ERIC FREIN GUILTY ON ALL CHARGES

Wallenpaupack baseball

Posted 6:57 pm, April 19, 2017, by

Wallenpaupack edged North Pocono 2-0 and had another game with North Pocono the very next night.  D2 Class 'AAAAA' should be a close race this spring.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s