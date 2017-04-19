VIDEO: Patriots Tight End Rob Gronkowski Crashes White House Press Briefing

New England Patriots tight end @RobGronkowski crashes White House press briefing: "Sean, need some help?" https://t.co/9qgcR9JkwF — CNN (@CNN) April 19, 2017

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer had a surprise guest at his Wednesday press briefing, New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski.

Gronkowski was visiting the White House with his Super Bowl champion Patriots teammates.

The always entertaining (and unpredictable) Gronkowski popped out of door next to the stage and asked the press secretary, “Sean, need some help?”

Spicer, took it in stride, replying, “No, I think I got this, but thank you.”

The brief exchange did bring about some chuckles from the crowd of media on hand.

Gronkowski wasn’t the only Patriot getting attention today. New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady didn’t accompany his teammates to the White House Wednesday, where the Super Bowl champions were honored by President Donald Trump.

Brady cited “personal family matters” as his reason for skipping the ceremony.

“I am so happy and excited that our team is being honored at the White House today,” Brady said in a statement provided by the team to CNN.

“Our team has accomplished something very special that we are all proud of and will be for years to come. Thank you to the President for hosting this honorary celebration and for supporting our team for as long as I can remember. In light of some recent developments, I am unable to attend today’s ceremony, as I am attending to some personal family matters. Hopefully, if we accomplish the goal of winning a championship in the future years, we will back on the South Lawn again soon. Have a great day!”