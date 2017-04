HAZLETON — Police have charged three men with making methamphetamine.

Officers were called to an apartment on Grant Street in Hazleton around 8 p.m. Tuesday.

They found Guy Coxe, 46, of Hazleton; Cody Salko, 24, from Freeland; and Greg Shafer, 21, of Drums; as well as meth-making materials.

Officers had to evacuate the building while state police teams cleaned up the lab.