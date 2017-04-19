This week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life: Trout Season Opener and TOP Calls Turkey Hunting Tips

Posted 10:47 am, April 19, 2017

This week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life, we'll travel to Wyoming County to experience the opening day of the state wide trout season on the Mehoopany Creek. Plus we'll visit with Russ Wagner, owner of TOP Calls, for a calling lesson and some turkey hunting tips.  We've got all that plus Pennsylvania People and Places and a product giveaway and it's all Sunday night at 6:30 only on WNEP.

