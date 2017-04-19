F.M. Kirby Fest

Posted 4:06 am, April 19, 2017, by , Updated at 04:04AM, April 19, 2017

We often hear about schools cutting back on the arts. But a new event being launched by The F.M. Kirby Center in Wilkes-Barre is hoping to help fill the gap.

It ties into “F.M. Kirby Fest: A Night of Pints, Pinot, and Performing Arts.”

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey visited The F.M. Kirby Center Wednesday to highlight what to expect at this weekend event and explain how the money raised is making a difference for area students.

QUICK FACTS:

  • WHAT: “F.M. Kirby Fest:  A Night of Pints, Pinot, and Performing Arts.”
  • WHERE: The F.M. Kirby Center, 71 Public Square, Wilkes-Barre
  • WHEN: Saturday, April 22 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
  • COST: $50.00 in advance until Friday, 4/21. $60.00 day on the day of event.
  • For more information on the food and drinks being served and for tickets, click hereYou must be 21 or older to attend.

