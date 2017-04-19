BREAKING: ERIC FREIN GUILTY ON ALL CHARGES

Driver Lands SUV Onto Other Vehicles in Parking Lot

Posted 10:54 pm, April 19, 2017, by , Updated at 10:53PM, April 19, 2017

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP -- Shoppers at the Walmart in the Wilkes-Barre Township Marketplace were in for quite a shock Wednesday evening when a driver wound up jumping a curb and median and landed a vehicle on top of two other parked cars.

According to the Wilkes-Barre Township Police, the driver was allegedly a "young, inexperienced" driver who was unlicensed. She claimed to have pulled into the parking lot to "allow a tailgater to pass her," but got nervous and mistook the gas pedal for the brake.

The vehicle jumped the curb, smashing a black Nissan and landing squarely on the hood of a red Buick parked on the other side of the median.

Police confirm nobody was injured. Both the Buick and the Nissan were unoccupied.

Newswatch 16 does not yet know the name of the driver.

However, she will be facing charges of reckless driving and driving without a license.

