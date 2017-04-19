× Driver Lands Car Onto Other Vehicles in Parking Lot

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP — Shoppers at the Walmart in the Wilkes-Barre Township Marketplace were in for quite a shock Wednesday evening, when a driver wound up jumping a curb and median, landing a vehicle directly on top of two other parked cars.

According to the Wilkes-Barre Township Police, the driver was allegedly a “young, inexperienced” driver who was unlicensed. She claimed to have pulled into the parking lot to “allow a ‘tailgater’ to pass her,” but got nervous, mistaking the gas pedal for the brake.

The vehicle jumped the curb, smashing a black Nissan and landing squarely on the hood of a red Buick parked on the other side of the median.

Police confirm nobody was injured — both the Buick and the Nissan were unoccupied, and the driver and her passenger also sustained no injuries.

Newswatch 16 does not yet know the name of the driver, however she will be facing charges of Reckless Driving, and Driving Without a License.