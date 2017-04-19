× Constable Accused of Using Position to Solicit Sex

LANSFORD — A suspended Pennsylvania state constable was arrested for allegedly abusing his authority by soliciting multiple women for sex.

George T. Bottomley Jr., 41, worked in the Lansford area. He is accused of offering to help women by paying their fines or court costs, and even overlooking warrants, in exchange for sex.

Bottomley is charged with promoting prostitution, bribery in official and political matters, obstructing administration of law or other government function, and involuntary servitude.

He was released on bail.