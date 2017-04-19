BREAKING: ERIC FREIN GUILTY ON ALL CHARGES

Constable Accused of Using Position to Solicit Sex

Posted 7:37 pm, April 19, 2017, by

LANSFORD — A suspended Pennsylvania state constable was arrested for allegedly abusing his authority by soliciting multiple women for sex.

George T. Bottomley Jr., 41, worked in the Lansford area. He is accused of offering to help women by paying their fines or court costs, and even overlooking warrants, in exchange for sex.

Bottomley is charged with promoting prostitution, bribery in official and political matters, obstructing administration of law or other government function, and involuntary servitude.

He was released on bail.

