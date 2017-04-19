Business Owner Accused of Illegally Selling Prescription Drugs out of Store in Mayfield

MAYFIELD — A business owner from Lackawanna County has been arrested on drug charges.

Investigators tell us Eric Ofcharsky, owner of Big Chief Market in Mayfield, was caught selling oxycodone and Adderall out of the back of the store.

According to court paperwork, two confidential informants worked with the drug task force on several controlled buys. One of the informants would text Ofcharsky asking for “green beans,” which was code for oxycodone, according to court documents.

Ofcharsky faces more than a dozen drug charges. He was arraigned on those charges on Tuesday.