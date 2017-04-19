Blue Mountain lost just one senior from last season, so their 4-0 start isn't a big surprise. The Eagles hope to finish strong come playoff time.
Blue Mountain baseball
-
Blue Ridge vs Mountain View baseball
-
Jim Thorpe vs Blue Mountain baseball
-
Blue Mountain vs Pottsville swimming
-
Blue Mountain vs Pottsville
-
Blue Mountain vs Pottsville basketball
-
-
Blue Mountain vs BECA
-
North Schuylkill vs Blue Mountain
-
Blue Mountain Beats Marian Catholic in Schuylkill League Semifinals
-
Blue Mountain basketball
-
Blue Mountain Boys Lose Heartbreaker to Allentown CC in Districts
-
-
Mountain View Boys Get Past Blue Ridge in Districts
-
Elk Lake Girls Beat Mountain View 57-41 in Districts
-
Snowfall Makes Impact at Area Ski Resorts