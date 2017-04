Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TUNKHANNOCK -- A bicyclist is in the hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Wyoming County.

Police tell us Andrew Razawich was hit around 7:30 p.m. Monday on Bridge Street in Tunkhannock. The driver didn't stop.

Investigators say as of Tuesday, Razawich was in critical condition. They also tell us a woman was taken into custody on suspicion of DUI in connection to the case.

She was released pending the results of toxicology tests.