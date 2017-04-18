Wallenpaupack vs North Pocono baseball

Posted 10:56 pm, April 18, 2017, by

Wallenpaupack, with five players ticketed for college ball next season, visited North Pocono and their ace Sophomore Ryan Deom in Lackawanna League action.   Buckhorns scratched out runs in the first and fourth innings to win 2-0.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

