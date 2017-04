× Troopers: Facebook Killer Dead in Erie County

Steve Stephens was spotted this morning by PSP members in Erie County. After a brief pursuit, Stephens shot and killed himself. — PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) April 18, 2017

ERIE COUNTY — The search for the man accused of posting video of a murder to Facebook has come to an end in Pennsylvania.

State police report that troopers spotted Steve Stephens in the Erie area a short time ago. After a brief pursuit, police say Stephens shot and killed himself.

This comes after a nationwide manhunt for Stephens who allegedly shot and killed a man on Easter Sunday in Cleveland, then posted video of the killing on Facebook.