Testimony Ends in Eric Frein Trial, Closing Arguments Expected Wednesday

Posted 11:49 am, April 18, 2017, by , Updated at 11:50AM, April 18, 2017

MILFORD — Prosecutors rested their case Tuesday morning in the murder trial of accused cop killer Eric Frein and Frein’s defense team rested without calling a single witness in the case.

Tuesday morning, prosecutors showed jurors photos of slain state trooper Cpl. Bryon Dickson as they finished their case against Frein.

Frein is accused of shooting two state troopers at the Blooming Grove barracks in September of 2014, killing Cpl. Dickson and severely wounding Trooper Alex Douglass.

Frein was captured after a 48-day manhunt in Monroe and Pike Counties.

Closing arguments are expected in Pike County Court Wednesday morning.

