CLIFFORD TOWNSHIP -- A fire that destroyed a former church in Susquehanna County is being called suspicious.

The place on Lyon Street near Union Dale started burning after 1 a.m. on Tuesday.

Fire officials say the church has been vacant for many years and there was no power going to it.

A state police fire marshal is due later to look for what sparked those flames in Susquehanna County.