Retired Marine Who Lost Leg in Afghanistan Runs Boston Marathon Carrying the American Flag

BOSTON -- Marathons produce inspiring stories and the Boston Marathon was no different.
Marine Staff Sgt. Jose Luis Sanchez lost part of his left leg to a roadside bomb in Afghanistan six years ago.
But Sanchez completed Monday's marathon, just as he did last year, carrying the American flag, and wearing a "Semper Fi" t-shirt.
It took him about 5-and-a-half hours to complete the race, and photos of him running are going viral across the Internet.
Sanchez told Runner's World he completed the race as a charity member for the Semper Fi Fund, which supports wounded veterans.
"I want to recognize veterans and everyone who thinks they can't do something," he said.
Army Staff Sergeant Earl Granville of Carbondale is also getting some internet love when video of him carrying a fellow runner across the finish line went viral Monday.