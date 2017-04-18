× Patrol Bikes Donated To Six Police Departments

SCRANTON — A car dealership in Scranton offered police departments a new mode of transportation on two wheels instead of four.

Toyota of Scranton bought patrol bicycles for six departments in Lackawanna County.

The Lackawanna County sheriff’s office, headquartered at the county courthouse, was one of the recipients of the new patrol bikes Tuesday.

They’re meant to help officers with what they call “community policing.”

The newest fleet of police transportation in Lackawanna County comes with decals to match their four-wheeled counterparts.

“After 29 years of being employed in the borough of Archbald, I don’t think that we’ve ever had the opportunity to ride a bicycle while on patrol,” said Archbald Police Chief Tim Trently.

Archbald’s chief was one of six to get a call from Toyota of Scranton offering a donation of two patrol bicycles each. Two wheels offer a new approach to policing.

“If we have an area that maybe we’re having some issues with, we’ll be able to get out on these bicycles and spend a little bit more time there, get to know our neighbors,” said the chief.

6 Lackawanna County Police Departments gifted patrol bikes from @ToyotaScranton @WNEP pic.twitter.com/dOsznCvOVE — Stacy Lange (@stacylange) April 18, 2017

Toyota of Scranton presented the bikes in a special ceremony. The bikes will go to police departments in Archbald, Blakely, Carbondale, Old Forge, Taylor, and to the Lackawanna County sheriff’s office.

Some of those departments, like Taylor, will be able to revive a bike patrol program.

“A lot of the officers have since retired since then and, you know, it’s something that the new administration wanted to bring back into the community. People were actually asking where the bicycle patrol went,” said Taylor Police Chief Steve Derenick.

Chief Derenick says officers are more approachable on a bike. Patrolman Mike Zuby uses a bike now in his patrols. He says it works best with the kids.

“It’s almost like I’m one of them,” said Ptlm. Zuby. “I’m a lot more approachable. They know me because I’m the student resource officer in the school currently, so when they see me out on the bike, they want to hurry up and get their bikes and helmets and ride along with me or play ball.”

Toyota of Scranton has already donated police patrol bikes to the Scranton Police Department and the Dunmore Police Department.