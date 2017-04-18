New Reservoir Complete in Bloomsburg

BLOOMSBURG -- A new concrete reservoir is now in operation in Columbia County.

SUEZ recently wrapped up construction on the new reservoir along Irondale Road in Bloomsburg.

Unlike the old one which needed upgrades, the new concrete tank is located on higher ground.

"Everyone is going to realize should a flood come again, we are out of the flood way. That was really one of the driving forces why we built this new plant, other than we needed to do some upgrades. When we decided to do the upgrades, we moved the brand-new treatment plant up out of the flood way," said John Hollenbach, SUEZ Mid-Atlantic Division Vice President.

In addition to the $3 million reservoir, a new $32 million water treatment plant went into operation last fall in Bloomsburg.

