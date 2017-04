Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BENTON TOWNSHIP -- Getting onto Interstate 81 south in northern Lackawanna County will require a bit more driving than usual.

The on-ramp at the Fleetville/Tompkinsville exit (202) is scheduled to be closed through August.

Crews are working on the right lane of the southbound side of the interstate.

Drivers will have to head north on I-81 to the Lenoxville exit (206) in Susquehanna County, then get on I-81 south.