Here’s Your List of 2017 Tax Day Deals
If you’re stressed out about Tax Day and getting everything filed on time, we can at least look forward to plenty of deals from retailers and restaurants!
Offers.com has complied this list of the best Tax Day deals:
Offers are subject to change, call ahead to see if the store nearest you is participating.
Food and Drink Offers
- Arby’s – Chow down on free curly fries on Tax Day.
- Bob Evans – Score 30% off dine-in or takeout.
- Bonefish Grill – Munch on $5 Bang Bang Shrimp after 4 p.m. in select locations.
- Boston Market – * Boston Market – Feast on two meal deals:
- Half chicken individual meal for $10.40. Meals include two sides, cornbread, regular fountain drink, and cookie.
- Two quarter-rack BBQ rib meals for $10.40.
- Bravo Cucina Italiana – Mention “Tax-Free Tax Day”, and you can get a sales tax-free meal.
- Bruegger’s – Take home a Big Bagel Bundle with 13 bagels and two tubs of cream cheese for $10.40.
- Chili’s – Sip $6 blueberry and pineapple margaritas on Tax Day.
- Chuck E Cheese – Purchase any large pizza to get one free large cheese pizza.
- Cinnabon – Indulge in two free Classic Bites on April 18.
- Firehouse Subs – Score a free medium sub with purchase of a medium or large sub, chips, and a medium drink.
- Hooters – Check out these Offers:
- 20 boneless wings for $4.18.
- Free kids meal with a $10 purchase.
- Kona Ice – Grab a free tropical shaved ice cone on April 18. Kona Ice will have their trucks parked outside post offices, tax preparation centers, and businesses all over the country.
- Logan’s Roadhouse – Buy one, get one free entree.
- McDonald’s – Call your local McDonald’s to find out what Tax Day deals are being offered. Deals may include:
- Buy one, get one Big Mac or Quarter Pounder with cheese for $0.01, $0.15, or $0.25.
- Free small French fries.
- Hamburger for $0.59.
- Noodles & Company – Take $4 off an online order of $10 or more.
- Papa John’s – You can slice up a large pizza with up to three toppings and a two-liter soft drink for $10.40.
- P.F. Chang’s – Get 20% off takeout.
- Pizza Hut – Take 30% off online orders.
- Quiznos – As a Quiznos Toasty Points member, you can enjoy 10.40% off your purchase. If you are a new member, you can get a free four-inch sub when you download the app.
- Schlotzsky’s – Enjoy a free small Original sandwich with purchase of a 32-ounce fountain drink and chips.
- Sonic – Slurp down half priced drinks and slushies all day.
- Texas Steakhouse & Saloon – Take advantage of these deals:
- $5 off two entrees.
- $3 off lunch menu items from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Free appetizer with purchase of two adult entrees.
- Free kids meal with adult entree purchase.
- Tony Roma’s – If you are a member of the Tony Roma Email Club, look for a coupon for a free dessert in your inbox.
Retail Offers
- Barnes and Noble – Receive 10% off any order.
- Dollar General – Score 10% off any order.
- French Toast – You can get 40% off any order.
- J.Crew Factory – Receive 50% off any order, plus free shipping.
- Kohl’s – Save with these three Offers:
- Lord & Taylor – You can take an extra 30% off any order.
- Macy’s – Get up to 60% off, plus free shipping on orders $49+
- Payless Shoes – You can receive 15% off any order.
Travel & Service Offers
- JetBlue – You could win a free, one-way flight if you owe taxes this year.
- New York Yankees: Fans can snag tickets for $4.18 and $10.40 with offer code TAXDAY when you purchase seats online before April 19.
- National Parks – Get free entrance to any U.S. National Park the weekends of April 15 – April 16 and April 22 – April 23.
- Office Depot & Office Max – Get five pounds of document shredding for free.
- Planet Fitness – Unwind with a free hydromassage.
- Staples – Print a coupon for up to two pounds of document shredding for free.