Here’s Your List of 2017 Tax Day Deals

Posted 8:56 am, April 18, 2017, by , Updated at 08:46AM, April 18, 2017

If you’re stressed out about Tax Day and getting everything filed on time, we can at least look forward to plenty of deals from retailers and restaurants!

Offers.com has complied this list of the best Tax Day deals:

Offers are subject to change, call ahead to see if the store nearest you is participating.

Food and Drink Offers

  • Kona Ice – Grab a free tropical shaved ice cone on April 18. Kona Ice will have their trucks parked outside post offices, tax preparation centers, and businesses all over the country.
  • Logan’s Roadhouse – Buy one, get one free entree.
  • McDonald’s – Call your local McDonald’s to find out what Tax Day deals are being offered. Deals may include:
    • Buy one, get one Big Mac or Quarter Pounder with cheese for $0.01, $0.15, or $0.25.
    • Free small French fries.
    • Hamburger for $0.59.

Retail Offers

Travel & Service Offers

